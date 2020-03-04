Holi 2020: THIS is how you can bond with your partner on Holi

This festival of colours has a certain air of love and romance and it is the perfect festival and holiday to bond with your partner and spice up your relationship.

Indian festivals are the best. They have so much fun, drama and pomp but there's one festival that you won't be able to ignore at all and that festival is Holi. It's a festival of colour and you can probably see the markets around you are already flooded with loads of colours and water guns and balloons. This colourful festival is so much fun and full of life but there's also a little bit of love in the air. For all the people who are planning to celebrate this day with their partner, it's always a good idea to add some love and romance in this festival also with the bhang thandai and delicious Holi sweets. This romantic festival of colours is the best time to bond with your partner and make it even more special for both of you. You can take your relationship to the next level or a notch higher by using this holiday to help your relationship grow and take things further in your relationship. It's also a great time to resolve your problems with colours and love because as they say, "bura na mano Holi hai".

Here are some way to bond with your partner on Holi:

1. Don't bother with old clothes that you plan to throw away instead go all out by investing in a nice and simple matching white kurta for you and your partner. You can live your filmy dream by dressing well this Holi and twin with your partner as well.

2. Start the day by waking up your partner with some colour on his face and you can always make it romantic like Deepika and Ranveer in Ram-Leela or you can add your own touch of romance to it.

3. Spice up your Holi by playing a fun and colourful prank on your partner. Your unsuspecting partner won't see it coming and some mischief never hurt anyone on Holi because bura na mano Holi hai! This will surely start a prank war which can add some fun to this festival.

4. Throw your partner a Holi party and call all their loved ones, friends and family. Spending this day of colours with those who matter can make a lot of difference. You can kick-start the party with some fun Bollywood music and dancing.

5. If you and your partner don't enjoy playing with colours, you can always choose to have a quiet celebration with your partner. Go away for a special Holi getaway or you can stay within the comfort of your home and spend a lazy day binge-watching series and films and ordering in while spending time curled up with your partner.

