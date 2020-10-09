How to build a supportive friendship to deal with stress in your life?

Friendship is not only to have a strong social group in your life, but it also helps you to cope with stress. So, here’s how can you create a strong and supportive social circle to relieve your stress.

Friendship is one of the most wonderful relationships. True friends are not only there to have fun with and hang out, but they also act as a support system in your life. When we face any problem, they will always be there with us to help.

You may get surprised to know that a fully supportive friendship can relieve stress as well. Stress is one of the most normal issues nowadays and people often find it hard to deal with. So, here’s how they can build a supportive friendship to deal with their stress.

How to create strong social support to deal with stress?

Meet new people

The more you meet new people, the better chances you have to build a strong friendship at least with one of them. So, always seek for more opportunities to meet new people.

Have time for them

Making friends is not going to help you alone to have a supportive relationship. You need to invest time and energy on them. Talk to them regularly, hang out and be in touch. If you lose contact, then there is no meaning of having the friendship.

Assertiveness

Assertiveness is the opposite of aggressiveness. It is a more mature way of dealing with people in any situation. This will give you a positive.

Listen to your friends

If you want to create a strong and supportive bonding with your friends, then listen to them as well. You cannot always tell your story. Show interest in knowing about their life as well. Ask them, how they are feeling, react to what they say, instead of sharing your experience try to focus on them.

Listen to your intuition

Some people give us positive energy and others negative. So, when you can sense that vibe from a person, then it will be easier for you to create a healthier social circle in your life. And to understand that, ask yourself these questions:

1.Is the conversation forced or natural?

2.Do you feel they truly support and understand you and vice versa?

3.Do you feel better or worse about yourself when you are around them?

4.Did you add these people in your life for positivity or just to have more people in your life?

