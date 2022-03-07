How to deal with being homesick after an arranged marriage

For many women, life after marriage entails staying away from their childhood home and moving in with their in-laws. While you may soon adjust to your new life, you may miss your parents and feel homesick every so often. If you’re struggling with this, then take a look at a few ways to deal with being homesick after an arranged marriage and how you can make yourself feel better.

Ask your family to send your some of your favorite homemade treats

Sometimes ghar ka khana is all you need to feel that rush of nostalgia blended with comfort that comes from lovingly made food. Be it the laddoo your ma makes or the pickles your dad sets aside for you each year, ask them to send you these treats with lots of their love.

Take a virtual class with your mom

Everyone wishes to spend as much time with their aging parents as possible. But if you’re in a different city than theirs, this could be tricky. So, choose to take on an activity together with your mom. It could be anything from a virtual Zumba class to work on your fitness together, online yoga, a virtual arts class or even Bollywood dance class. You get to learn something new together while spending lots of time seeing each other on the screens as you have a daily or weekly routine with your mum!

Fly out your parents for a quick weekend in a new city

The start of your married life doesn’t mark the end of your relationship with your parents. In fact, it is the beginning of your long-distance relationship with your mom and dad. So, all you need to do is put in a little effort to continue to be close to them. Fly them out to see you in a new city so you can have a quick vacation together.

Not only will this alleviate your homesickness as you were missing your parents, but it will also give them the opportunity to explore a new city and travel with you for a couple of days!

