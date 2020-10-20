How does astrology impact on the love relationships in a person’s life?

Astrology plays a major role in a person’s love or married life. So, Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares how we can predict someone’s love relationships by astrology.

It is believed that marriages are made in heaven. The age-old institution of marriage is about finding the right match and companion who would stick with you through the thick and thin of life and eventually take your clan forward. The implications of marriage are so profound that families, especially in India follow a number of steps before finalising any matrimonial alliance, of which one is matching of horoscope. Even as the concept of marriage is associated with divinity, a fact remains that not all married couples are as content and happy as they might appear to be. One possible reason is that either of the partners might not be as loyal as they should be.

According to Vedic Astrology, planetary permutations and combinations play a significant role in determining whether a person would have love affairs or discover the ultimate inner satisfaction with the chosen soulmate. Venus, for instance, plays a major role in determining one’s love relationships, breakups, multiple affairs, etc. Before we dwell into the possible combinations, we must be aware of a few astrological facts, such as that the 5th House is a key determinant of relationship, love and marriage and an adverse impact on relationships comes from planets like Saturn, Rahu and Ketu. So, to understand or predict someone’s love life, we need to study astrology. Pandit Jagannath Guruji shows us how to do that.

Pandit Jagannath GuruJi shares how 10 different planetary situations define the course of a person’s relationships:

1. When the 5th House is weak, under the influence of Rahu, Ketu and Mars, there are chances of the person getting into an extra-marital affair.

2. If there’s a lowly planet in the 3rd, 7th and 11th House, which represent desire, it is a case of a mixed affair. In other words, the desire is never-ending for the person and they might be in a relationship that is not fulfilling and despite having everything, they might go in search of other people.

3. Jupiter and Sun together in 5th House indicate that the person would have affair outside the relationship.

4. If Venus is weak in the horoscope, then the person would probably have multiple relationships in life, which might be serious or non-serious.

5. If Venus is placed in 5th House, it indicates that there are chances of love affairs. 6. If Venus and Saturn have a relationship with each other, they result in the person having multiple affairs. 7. If Venus and Saturn are in the 6th and 12th House, there again is the possibility of love affairs. 8. If Venus is in 6th and 8th house and Lord is placed in the 7th house, there is a strong possibility of a secret love relationship. 9. A combination of Moon and Rahu indicates that the person would have extramarital affair. 10. Conjunction of Rahu and Venus in the chart increases love affairs and there is no end to the number of affairs possible. Also Read: THESE 4 Zodiac signs are always drawn to Cancerians and make a great couple together

