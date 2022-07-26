How to face peer pressure of getting married and ways to overcome it

Are you often being asked when are you getting married at a friend’s reunion? Do your friends, family and relatives embarrass you by making you meet total strangers just for the sake of early marriage? If yes, then you are not at all alone. In our Indian culture, a lot of people especially women start feeling that pressure of marriage right from their mid-20s and it goes on until you once and all are finally down for it. The pressure is, even more, when all your friends carry the tag of “happily married.” While some are just okay with all the nagging and fake smiling, some get frustrated from the endless questions and the situation gets intolerable for them. We understand that facing the peer pressure of getting married is absolutely real and if you are thinking that it’s just too much to handle, then you have stumbled upon the right page. Here we bring you some easy ways to overcome peer pressure of getting married.

For starters, give a thought to what exactly you want. The first and foremost way to get out of the trap of pressure of getting married, make a list of what you are looking for. Ask yourself questions like are you up for taking responsibility? Are you ready to take this big step in your life? Or do you still want to give yourself time to think about it? Once you know what you want to do, it will grasp you out of the pile of pressure. Moreover, it will prepare you to tackle the oh-not-so-invited marriage questions of your friends and fam.

The second step would be communicating openly about your plans to friends and family. Don’t side off yourself just because of the uninvited questions and instead revert them with confidence and make them change their decision. Don’t get all defensive and rebellious: just reply back with valid points of why you don’t think it’s a good choice for you.

The pressure is surely in abundance. But don’t move from your points. If you don’t want it, you just don’t want it. Make your friends and family see that such kinda pressure will just kill the joy of your marriage/relationship, that’s why there’s no point in rushing into it. Keep your willpower resilient in order to combat righteously.

A lot of people start ignoring friends and family because of these unwelcomed queries about marriage. Avoiding a situation is never a solution to anything. Go, attend that function, and slay the dance night of your best friend’s marriage without any worries. Be happy and communicate your concern most pragmatically.

When to get into the world of marriage should always be your decision. Let not the world drag you into it. Keep calm whenever peer pressure of getting a married strikes and tackle it with utmost sincerity.

