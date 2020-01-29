How much space is TOO much space when in a relationship? Find out

Does your partner keep asking you for space and you do not know how to deal with it? Here’s how you can handle the situation

When in a relationship, there are certain words like ‘we need to talk’ and ‘I need space’ that takes you a step back. That is when the anxiety kicks in and you start to analyze where you went wrong. But, let’s face the truth. These phrases are not always a bad thing especially when it comes to space. Every romantic relationship has ups and downs and when your partner asks for space, handle the situation with a calm mind instead of putting yourself under pressure.

If they are asking for space there’s a great chance it is because of something that bothers them in the relationship or something that they are dealing with personally. Now, this is a sensitive situation and all you can do is - handle it with care. Space means that your partner needs a little breathing space to process everything that is happening in their life. So if you’ve been in a relationship with them for all your life or it has been just a month, do take it seriously.

Ask yourself, why do they need space?

Instead of getting defensive and aggressive about the situation you can keep a calm mind to understand where your partner is coming from. Think from their perspective and understand why they are asking for breathing space. Space does not mean you have to stay away from each other, it only means that your partner needs to deal with something and might not put their heart and soul into the relationship. You cannot be the only person they put their focus to, they need space to be with friends, co-workers and family.

Now, how will you give space?

Space is not measurable. So, you need to sit down with your partner to understand where they are coming from and how you can help with it. They might ask for some ‘alone time’ which means that they want to go to the gym more often, hand out with friends or even pursue a hobby. However, you cannot put a time frame on what they need to do and whether or not they want you involved. Be a little specific on how you can help and always try to make them feel better when they do things on their own.

Will it affect your relationship?

Most of the times, requests for space mostly have a valid reason behind it. However, now it is time you sit with your partner and also discuss your relationship as a whole. When they are asking for space, it is easy to panic and jumps to conclusions but space could be taken positively. Space can actually bring you and your partner closer as the little difference wil make you both realise how much you value each other. It is up to you to not draw a huge wedge and make an effort every time.

However, you know your partner well and if they have a history of cheating or lying, space could only be a way to manipulate you. Whatever the reason may be, make sure to deal with it in a calm manner.

Read More