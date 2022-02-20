How to rebuild your self esteem after you exit an abusive relationship

Leaving behind a toxic lover is no easy task. So, the first thing you must do after you exit such a relationship is to simply pat yourself on the back and hold your head up high. Whether you’ve suffered emotional abusive, physical violence or even a partner who constantly gaslights you, you should know that you deserve better. While the road to recovery and healing your heart may be a long one, it is an important step. Take a look at a few ways to rebuild your self-esteem after you exit an abusive relationship.

Accept that the relationship was not your fault and forgive yourself for letting someone treat you poorly. Be kind to yourself and do not belittle yourself for your choices. Take up a new hobby where you can craft something tangible and gauge your progress. Be it pottery, painting or even sculpture making; seeing tangible results from your perseverance can give you the validation and satisfaction you need from learning a new skill. Give your mutual friends some space and reconnect with childhood pals of yours who knew the old you who was more confident and outgoing. It can be helpful to aid another individual with tasks. Be it kind advice to someone who is just starting out in their career, giving cooking lessons to a teenager or even lending a kind ear to someone dealing with emotional baggage. This would also rebuild your self-confidence as someone who can actively contribute to society. Rediscover activities you pursued during childhood that gave you joy. Be it cycling off for a picnic, reading a romance novel, flying a kite or even star gazing. Do these again to reclaim your self-esteem.

Don’t push yourself to do anything, take the time to relax and feel safe after being in an abusive relationship knowing that things will only get better.

