How to respond if your son wishes to include his same-sex partner in your family gatherings

While a lot of families are incredibly supportive of LGBT teens in their household, there are some for whom acceptance is a slightly longer journey. Some parents feel that their child coming out to them was a major surprise and the most they can do is accept their reality. However, the truth is that unconditional love and acceptance are just the right first step. As your son grows into a young adult, you must proceed to include your child and their subsequent significant other as a part of your family by ensuring that they feel loved.

So, if your son happens to be dating and wants to introduce your extended family to their same-sex partner, then take a look at some of the things you must consider in the interest of indulging their request.

Manage the expectations of relatives at the party

It is understandable that you may be concerned about how your child will be received. This is considering the fact that conventional family gatherings would have elders present from the family as well as people who may have a more conservative school of thought. Preparation is a big step that plays a part here for you must manage the expectations of your relatives. If some of them are hoping to set up your son with an eligible girl at the gathering, thing could get awkward.

You must have a word with your son beforehand and should he agree, then help clue in your relatives to your child’s sexual orientation before the party. This could soften the blow if they were hitherto unaware that your son happens to be gay.

Stand by your ward if you face backlash from conservative folks

As a parent, you may feel protective of your grown son and his partner by wanting to prevent any episode of backlash they receive at the gathering. Nonetheless, it is important to accept that your child wishes to feel accepted and that means accepting who they are dating as well.

So, stand by them in solidarity and you will find that people respect your unity as a family and hence, do not inflict any form of discrimination on your son or their same-sex partner.

Also Read: Subtle tips to improve your relationship with your prospective in-laws before the wedding