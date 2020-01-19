THIS is how you can cope when you find out that your ex has a new beau

When your ex finds someone new after breaking your heart it can bring back the feelings of pain and betrayal and hit pause on your process of moving on but that also means that you need to find the right ways to cope with it.

When you fall in love and date someone you open yourself up to them and to new vulnerabilities. You give that person the power to hurt you and cause immense pain and damage to your heart. You give them a lot of love and power and trust as well but not everyone handles these things very well. A lot of times, relationships don't work out and it all ends in the most unexpected disastrous manner. Relationships and love are a big risk that we all take in our lives and it doesn't always end very well for people. When someone breaks your heart it's very difficult to move on and let go of your past and the pain caused by the person who you trusted with your heart. It's agonizing and the worst part is when you have to see that person being happy in love with someone else while you struggle to move on. It feels like the worst kind of betrayal where you ex breaks your heart and leaves you to pick up the pieces while they find someone new to be happy and in love with. This can often damage your progress and bring you down and make you angry so instead of struggling with your emotions the best thing to do is to find a way to cope.

Here are some tips to cope when your ex has a new partner.

1. The first thing that you need to do is to accept what you're feeling instead of avoiding your emotions. It's all a part of grief and it's important for you to accept that your partner broke your heart and left a void and that they have found someone to take your place in their lives. Grieve for it and cry if necessary, don't push back and don't force yourself to be strong.

2. Don't let your anger and frustration get the better of you. You may feel angry and betrayed. It may seem like your ex just broke your trust but it's essential to understand they're moving on and you need to do the same. Getting angry and taking it out on them will not help you at all. Getting revenge or unleashing your wrath on them will not help you feel better, it will only make it worse.

3. Keep away from social media and don't stalk your ex. Don't cyber-stalk your ex and don't keep tabs on their life. Not knowing and putting some distance between you and your ex will help you move on because the more you get involved in their life the more it'll impact your emotional and mental wellbeing.

4. Don't compare yourself to their new beau. Just because they have someone better does not mean that they got an upgrade. Accept the fact that things just didn't work out for you and their new beau does not have to be an upgrade or a downgrade for that matter. That person is just someone new in their life.

5. Don't assure yourself that your ex is still in love with you or keep any hopes that they will come back. They're not dating someone new to shove it in your face. They're simply moving on and you should be focusing on letting go and moving on in life as well.

6. See a therapist if necessary. Finding out that your ex found someone new can often derail your progress and have a major impact on your mental health and bring you back to square one but you can work on it with your therapist and move on in the right manner.

Credits :pinkvilla

