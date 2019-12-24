THIS is how your friendships will change in 2020 based on your zodiac sign

The new year will bring a new horoscope for your zodiac sign and THIS is how it will affect your friendships. Check it out

Astrology is one of the best ways to determine what the next year has in store for you. Each zodiac sign has its destiny written when it comes down to love, finances, career and even friendships. Depending upon what each zodiac sign has in store for the new year, THIS is how all the friendships will be affected based on your Zodiac sign.

ARIES

Aries will start the year in full swing. In the coming year, they will only focus on people who genuinely care about them. They will pay close attention to the ones who care about them and are by their side when they need them.

TAURUS

Just like always, Taurus’ might step out of their usual world to meet new friends. You will try and move out of your comfort zone which will enable you to make friends for life.

GEMINI

Geminis will want to move away from their usual chatty and gossipy self to people with whom they can have meaningful conversations. This is because they will get tired of all the meaningless conversations and finally realise that there’s more to people than just gossip and drama.

CANCER

Cancerians are emotional beings, so when they make friends, they make sure to stick around them for a long period of time. So, for the coming year, you will keep your friends close and let the relationship with them blossom.

LEO

Leos, friendships this year will feel very important to you as you will find yourself reaching out to the people from the past. You will make friendships that are stronger than ever which will make the year even more eventful.

VIRGO

Virgos are people who usually have it all together. But, in the coming year, they will reach out to people which is completely new territory for them. This year, you will realise who is actually your true friend who is just around for the sake of it.

LIBRA

Libra, we know that you are everyone’s friend, but, its time for you to choose your inner circle wisely. The person you are considering your friend might just be using you to get their way. Just make sure you have your eyes and ears open.

SCORPIO

Scorpios, get ready for new friends to come in your life in 2020. This coming year you will be surrounded by a lot of good people who will motivate you which will boost your personal growth to a whole new level.

SAGITTARIUS

For Sagis, the year will bring them back to their old friends. They might rekindle old friendships that were long forgotten. For Sagis, this year is only about coming back to their roots and this will definitely show in the terms that they make friends.

CAPRICORN

2020 is all about transformations for Capricorns. Everything around you will seem to change and this might feel overwhelming. Make sure you are around people who totally support you during your changing times.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius, in 2020 you will finally eliminate the toxic friends from your life. This will enable you to get close to the one who matters and bring good things to your life.

PISCES

Pisces, 2020 is the year you set some boundaries and only let people who matter get around you. In the coming year, you will establish some ground rules which will result in some stronger connections who are just around you to stay.

Credits :BUSTLE

