Hug Day 2020: Here are quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages to make this special day a memorable one

Hug Day, the sixth day of Valentine's week, is celebrated on February 12. On this day, we hug our loved ones with our warmth to make them feel safe and protected. This day is not only associated with hugging your boyfriend or girlfriend, but you can also celebrate this day by hugging your family and friends as well. Give your loved one a tight hug on this day and make them feel extra special in your life. It is a week-long celebration that starts from February 7 and ends on February 14 with Valentine's Day. The entire week-long celebration consists of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day.

Check out some thoughtful wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages for the Hug Day 2020.





1- Today, I want to hug you tightly to make you mine forever. Happy Hug Day!

2- Today, I want to let you know that you will always get my shoulder to share your happiness and sadness. Happy Hug Day!

3- A hug is the best gift that gives you warmth and delight. Happy Hug Day!

4- If a tight hug can convey my feelings and affection towards you, then I would hold you in my arms forever.

5- I hug you to ease your stress and make you smile. The hug conveys my feeling for you and tells you that you are in safe hands. Happy Hug Day!

6- Whenever you feel sad, hug me. My warmth will take all your sorrow and give you a bright smile on your face. Happy Hug Day!

7- I cannot wrap my LOVE in a box but can wrap you with my hug. So, here's my big hug to you to wrap you with me.

8- Often, it's much thoughtful to hug someone than writing some words. It conveys our deep feeling for our loved one. Happy Hug Day!