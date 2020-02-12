Hug Day 2020: This is what every form of hug stands for

One hug can convey a lot. Today is hug day 2020, which is also the second-last day of Valentine's week. These are some types of hug and here's what they mean.

That moment when your partner embraces you in his/her arms, and makes you feel all warm and fuzzy with that one hug, sounds so romantic right? A hug is not an expression of love but an act that makes people feel comfortable. Well, it is romantic if done right, or else it's a mere a hug that means nothing. Today marks the second-last day of Valentines week 2020, and we're sure you already know that it's hug day.

Like other days hug day is dedicated to celebrating the love between two people. How we hug a person depends a lot on the relationship we share with him or her. One hug can convey a lot, so it's important to know the message you are sending across while hugging.

Here are the most common types of hugs and what they mean.

Bear hug:

This is one of the most reassuring types of hugs. A bear hug is what people in love share with each other. It's the sort of hug that frees you of stress and anxiety. If you share this type of hug with someone, then you have deep feelings for them.

Polite hug:

It is the type of hug that you share with friends, colleagues and associates. It's more formal, and it's a way of greeting each other. It's given sideways, and the lower body never comes in contact. If you are giving or getting this hug from your date, it means that the person means nothing more to you than a friend.

Special hug:

When two people embrace each other with eye contact, that's known as an intimate hug. The eye contact takes the hug to the next level since it's clearly about more than physical touch. If you are encountering hugs like these, it means you have something special going on.

Back hug:

This is another form of an intimate hug, and it's a sign of both trust and protection. If you are receiving a hug like this, it means someone has your back. And if you're hugging someone this way, it means that you'll do anything to protect them.

Pal hug:

The sideways hug, with your arms over each other's shoulders or on the waist, suggests a level of comfort. It means that your partner is also your friend. If you share this type of hug, it means that your relationship is meant to last.

