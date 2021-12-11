If 2021 made you lose people, here is why you shouldn’t regret it

Heartbreaks, broken friendships, and lost relatives. If that’s what 2021 looked like for you, there are chances you might still be regretting it. You might blame the year and wonder what if 2021 wasn’t in your calendar, would things have been any better. While losing people is definitely a tough situation to go through, it is not the worst. Crying over such people and making yourself feel bad for letting them go is a reflection of your insecurities.

Hence, move on and start preparing your to-do list for the New Year.

If it’s still not enough for you to get over the heartbreaks, here are a few reasons why you shouldn’t be regretting losing friends and partners in 2021.

It’s better to stay alone than be with fake people

No matter how many heartbreaks you have suffered this year, you should still feel grateful for being saved from fake people. If it wasn’t now, it would happen sometime later and the more time you would have spent with them, the worst the heartbreak would have been. So, instead of regretting and cursing yourself for letting them go, be happy that you saved yourself from long-term trauma. Not to mention, such people do more harm than good when they are close to you.

You gained experience

While you definitely ended up losing people, what you have gained is far more precious. The experience from these past incidences will help you choose better people, if not the best, in the coming year. You will act wiser in trusting people and will take some time to know them before letting them enter your lives. Moreover, you will remember the mistakes you have made in the past and how that disappointed you in the long run.

You let yourself free of negativity

Toxic people are like a punishment. So, if you have broken ties with such people, you have saved yourself from a lot of negativities. The kind of people you hang out with affect your personality and mood. It’s better to stay with a few optimistic people than to have hundreds of negative ones around you.

You are getting the chance to begin the New Year with new hopes

Think of it this way. What if you still had your toxic boyfriend by your side? Would you have been able to bring in that confidence and begin 2022 with fresh hopes? Would you dare to fight your fears and do what others think you are not capable of? The answer, most probably, would be a no. This is an affirmation that whatever happened was for your own good because, after all, you need new reasons to cry in the New Year.

