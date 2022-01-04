If a man does these things, he might not be the one for you

A minor act of violence. And a few instances of emotional abuse. How many times do we actually identify and accept these red flags when in love? Very few. Because, after all, we always find a reason to dismiss it saying it was out of anger or frustration.

However, there are a few things that should catch your attention at the very beginning of a relationship. So, if you ever find yourself experiencing them, it’s always better to move out and not see your future together.

He isn’t concerned about your goals

If the man you like or is in a relationship with shows no interest in your goals or dreams, you better not see your future with him. Because no matter how hard you will try, your dream and aspirations will never be his concern and you may end up regretting your decision of staying together later in life.

He doesn’t respect your opinions

If the man has no respect for your opinions and he always ignores what you have to say, it’s a clear sign of him not valuing you enough. So, instead of sticking on to him and trying to change him for the better, you must find yourself a partner who values your opinions and is all ears for whatever you have to say.

He makes you feel inferior

If you ever have a slight feeling of inferiority when together with your partner, it’s a clear indication that something is wrong in your relationship. Don’t let the negative feelings hamper your self-worth and understand it’s not you but him who is the problem. A relationship has to make you feel strong, powerful and appreciated at all times. If you are feeling the opposite, you must know your partner isn’t the one for you.

He becomes violent

If your man becomes violent at even the smallest things, there’s no chance you would be able to spend a happy life with him ever. A violent and abusive relationship only add to your worries. So, instead of holding on to your partner, make a smooth move out and feel grateful for being able to save your life at the right time.

Also Read: 3 Things to do if your tech-savvy partner ignores you