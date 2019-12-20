Important questions bride and groom should ask each other before getting married

If you are opting for an arranged/love marriage or know someone who is planning to then listed below are the questions that you must ask your potential partner.

Marriage is a huge commitment and one which echoes the vow, 'Till death do us part'. Be it an arranged marriage or a love marriage, the institution beautifully celebrates the union of two individuals. Given the times that we are living in, the whole institution of marriage is becoming extremely weak. People are giving up on their relationships in no time and the divorce rate in our country is only increasing with every passing day. If you are opting for an arranged/love marriage or know someone who is planning to then listed below are the questions that you must ask your potential partner.

If they are getting married under any pressure

The first and most important question that you need to ask them is if they are getting married under pressure. We all know how parents can add unwanted and extra pressure on their kids in order to get them married. Many a times the children give into their parents demand but the brunt and baggage of a broken marriage falls on them. So whenever you are setting out to meet someone the first thing that you should ask them is if they are getting married due to any pressure.

What are you looking from in the marriage?

If is a big lie if we say that we do not expect. Everyone in this World expects something or the other and marriage sure is included in that category. It is always best to ask what the other prospective partner is looking for in a marriage so that the decision making becomes easier. Also it helps in ironing out complications that could arise in the future.

What are your life goals?

You can gauge a lot about a person with the life goals and ambitions they have. Ask the potential partner what are they looking forward to in life and you'd have most of your answers. It is very important for you'll to have similar life goals in order to achieve great partnership.

What are your political views?

Another important question in today's time and age. One's political views again speaks a lot about the person. Rather than getting to know about this later and then making a fuss about it, it is best if you'll discuss about your political inclination and preferences in the beginning itself.

What is their idea of living life fully?

This again is an extremely important question. It is really important to know how and what does one do when they are in the best of their moods. The way one celebrates also speaks a lot about them and their idea of living which obviously is extremely important.

Marriage has to be 'the' most important decision you take in life as it involves not one but two people. Make sure you put good thought in it and if someone gives you the "good vibe" and makes you feel positive then that is it.

Credits :TIMES OF INDIA

