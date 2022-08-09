Impressive Rakhi gift sets to steal from Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is raining deals and discounts at the right time of the year. The festive season is around the corner and this Raksha Bandhan you need not go anywhere else to buy the perfect gift for your siblings. Your one-stop shop destination AMAZON comes to you with exciting deals, discounts, and offers on astonishing gift sets. No matter how much you love your sibling, you ought to take some extra efforts and pamper them with everything they love the most.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals on Rakhi gift sets

Here is how you can make your siblings feel special. Check out impressive Rakhi gift sets at slashed prices.

1. NUTRI MIRACLE Milk Chocolate Gifts Hamper

Is your brother or sister a big foodie? Surprise them with NUTRI MIRACLE Milk Chocolate Gifts Hamper. This hamper is loaded with chocolates and snacks that they will sheerly love. Add sweetness to your brother-sister relationship with a variety of chocolates and snacks. What’s more? This hamper also has a tilak kit and rakhi. So sending this hamper to your overseas brothers and sisters is not a bad idea.

Price: Rs. 3998

Deal: Rs. 1899

2. Chaayos Premium Rakhi Gift Box

This Chaayos Premium Rakhi Gift Box is the perfect gift for your health-conscious sibling. With the goodness of green tea, we are sure they won't mind bingeing sweets and cakes this Raksha Bandhan. This gift set contains cinnamon, cardamom and lemongrass green teas. Add it to your cart and pamper your siblings who are massive green-tea fans with this gift of health.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 999

3. Jaiccha Ghasitaram Rakhi Gifts for Brothers

This Jaiccha Ghasitaram Rakhi Gifts for Brothers is a gourmet gift hamper. It is a box of nuts and namkeen with 5 rakhis. This premium Rakhi gift is worth buying from Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Price: Rs. 1251

Deal: Rs. 1129

4. ChocoChunks| Beautiful Designer Rakhi with Handmade Chocolate Gift Pack

This ChocoChunks| Beautiful Designer Rakhi with Handmade Chocolate Gift Pack is the sweetest Rakhi hampers that your gift to your brother as well as your sister. It comes with fancy and stylish Rakhis, chocolates and a greeting card.

Price: Rs. 639

Deal: Rs. 569

5. 4700BC Gourmet Popcorn, Combo Box

This 4700BC Gourmet Popcorn, Combo Box contains two flavours namely Himalayan salt caramel and nutty tuxedo chocolate with a premium Rakhi. It is a perfect amalgamation of dark, milk, and white chocolate balanced with crunchy almonds. What a great enjoyment in celebrating Raksha Bandhan with a pack of popcorn and reminiscing childhood memories.

Price: Rs. 535

Deal: Rs. 420

6. DeoDap Multicolor Bracelet/ Rakhi

This DeoDap Multicolor Bracelet/ Rakhi comes with multiple rakhi and chocolate-coated almonds. The handmade Rakhis can also be worn as a fancy bracelet post-Rakhi. This gift set is surely something that you and your brothers will cherish forever.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 311

Amazon Great Freedom Festival has definitely helped you in purchasing some stunning gifts for your brothers or sisters. This Raksha Bandhan gift love in a box because they are available at discounted prices. Whatever your budget may be, Amazon sale offers everything that you wish for. These gift hampers are definitely that special element that you can invest in seamlessly.

