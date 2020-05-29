Innate, Intricate, Irrevocable: 5 Types of love that exist in the world

Love doesn’t have any specific form. It is perceived in different patterns by individuals. So, read on to know the 5 types of love that actually exist in the world.

There is no specific definition of love. Even Science couldn’t find any rational way to define it. And we may also have our own conception of love and we try to perceive this feeling on the basis of that. So, there might be several types of love with different characteristics of it. You may find other’s take as illogical but that doesn’t change their notion of love.

There are other people who are passionately devoted to affection. For example, platonic love is something that people don’t believe. But there are many lovers who may still be happy in a platonic bonding. It’s absolutely fine to express your feelings and love in your own way. It just doesn’t need to be obsessive. So, here we have talked about 5 types of love and their features right below.

5 Types of love that exist in the world:

Innate Love

We are born with this kind of love for our parents and other family members. This kind of love doesn’t need to be taught because it is there naturally since our birth. That’s why it’s called innate love.

Intricate love

This kind of love can be simple or complex and is created by us. It shows our love and care towards our friends. Intricate love is nurtured when you don’t expect anything in return except good feelings.

Idealised love

This is the kind of love when teenage girls start to idealise about someone to be their better half. They also start dreaming about the love shown in fairy tales and fantasies. This feeling is very strong and can become obsessive as well.

Irrevocable love

This type of affection can never be reduced or lost. It is the love of a man or a woman for their wife and husband. Their thoughts about happiness are associated with this relationship. This feeling never grows old.

Individualised love

This type of affection is unique and exclusive to ourselves. Only we understand and know about it. And everyone has their own version of this type of love, which is unique than others.

