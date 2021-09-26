International Daughters’ Day 2021: History, significance and everything you need to know

Celebrated on the fourth Sunday in the month of September every year, this day is observed to show appreciation and love towards daughters. Parents across the globe celebrate this day as a day to shower their daughters with love and appreciation.

This day is also celebrated to combat the stigma associated with the girl child and honour daughters all around the world. Daughters are a representation of unconditional love and selflessness. People across the globe celebrate this day by exchanging gifts and making their daughters feel special by performing special gestures.

Daughters are often looked down upon in the patriarchal society having fewer equal rights than sons. This is prevalent in rural parts of the world and while daughters are struggling to make a name of their own in the big world, this day is to celebrate and honour them and their equal rights.

Hence, Daughters’ day aims to raise awareness about the challenges that a daughter faces and they endure because of the patriarchal society.

Daughters create a happy world and one with empathy and kindness. Daughters are a wonder of the world who we should feel blessed and lucky to have in our lives. International Daughters’ Day is extremely important to notify the differences and challenges that daughters face today and to create a better world wherein they feel equally liberated.

