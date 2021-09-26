International Daughters’ Day 2021: Quotes, wishes and messages to send your daughters on this day

International Daughters’ Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year. This year the day is being observed on September 26. Daughters are a representation of unconditional love and selflessness. People across the globe celebrate this day by exchanging gifts and making their daughters feel special by performing special gestures.

International Daughters’ Day also aims to increase awareness around the stigma of having a girl child and having equal rights in a patriarchal society.

Not even a single day is gone without showing your daughter how much you love them. They brighten up your lives just by their existence and nothing means more than their happiness. Shower your daughters with love and appreciation on this day by sending out these quotes and messages.

To a wonderful daughter today and always, you’re thought of with love and pride every single day of our lives. Happy daughters’ day!

“When my daughter says ‘Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her a billion times more.” - Stanley Behrman

You are loved for the little girl you were, for the special woman you are and the precious daughter you will always be. Happy daughters’ day!

Dear daughter, if I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me. Happy Daughters’ Day!

I must have done something right in my life to deserve a daughter so beautiful, kind, sweet, and smart as you. Never change, my love. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Dear daughter, you are one of the world’s most beautiful gifts in this world. Never change. Happy Daughters’ Day!

What sunshine is to flowers, and tides are to the sea, is nowhere as important as your being in my life is to me. I love you darling, Happy Daughters’ Day!

My dearest daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers and wishes. I am so happy to be blessed with a daughter like you! Happy Daughters’ Day!

