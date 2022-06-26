International Day in Support of Victims of Torture: 4 Ways to handle mental torture at the workplace

Are you well versed about the silent killer at your workplace? The creepiness follows you in the shadows, exhausts your concentration, suck your energy and leaves you unconfident. The employees mostly talk about it in whispered air and sometimes deny its very existence. You must have understood by now what we are talking about! MENTAL TORTURE. International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed on the 26th of June every year with the intent to eradicate torture from all over the world.

Mental Harassment or Emotional Abuse is a kind of non-physical behaviour or attitude that threatens, controls, punishes, humiliates or isolates another person by way of shame, anxiety or degradation. A hostile or offensive work environment is becoming common these days and it can be based on any grounds. Do you feel mentally offensive conduct often coming your way while at the office? Or do any of your colleagues share unwelcome or unwanted violent and aggressive behaviour at your workplace that is getting on his/her cognitive nerves? But how do you tackle mental harassment at work? We’ve got you covered. Follow these 4 ways to take down the mental torture before it takes over your life.

Take control

The stress and anxiety increase when the situations get out of our control. It pushes us out of our handling zone and wears down our confidence and mental well-being. Which is why, it is extremely vital to understand and identify the facets of the situation and take control of things from the very beginning. You can talk directly to your boss and tell him what is aching your mental well-being. Or you can also share your feelings with any of your employees who is trustable so that they can support you whenever you need it and you do not burn out by keeping everything to yourself.

Take a stand and say “no”

Taking a stand for oneself is the best bet to safeguard your mental well-being. If you think the harasser is pushing you through the limits and you have done enough to clue him/her, then go ahead and tackle it straightforwardly. Be firm and frank in categorically speaking up to discourage such behaviour. Remaining silent for a long time and being affirmative in whatever they say only send positive signals to the harasser and their invasive behaviour will never come to a cessation.

Build a network

It is vital to get in touch with other employees who also go through the same things or are also the targets of your boss's misdemeanours. Ensure that you talk to them gently so that they can speak up about their condition and what has happened to them. Inspire your co-workers to document the exact conversations they have with the boss. The more evidence you gain, the clearer the pattern of mental abuse will be diagnosed.

Set verbal limits

Make a list of the facts and try to figure out how your boss treats you from an objective place. What exactly does he want from you? Say less until you have proper facts and always approach with shreds of evidence and a strong physical posture. When you have a pile of actualities, you can set better limits without getting nervous. Don’t get into any kind of argument as it will only create clutter. If the person starts empathizing with the situation, go to the person above his post.

