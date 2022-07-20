International Moon Day 2022: Moonlight date ideas to woo your lady love under the stars

The stars and moon alignment is extremely vital to generate a luminous love! The monsoon moony nights are just perfect for romance and to entice your lady love. With moonlit, space filled with stars and a cosy atmosphere: a late-night date is filled with passionate and sensuous vibes and is definitely a perfect time to speak your heart out. If you are wondering what you can do at such late night, then here we bring you 4 date ideas that can be done under the moonlight to make the romance all hot and sultry. On this International moon day, raise the bar by taking your lady love out on these super star-studded date night ideas and pour your heart in the most quixotic manner.

Moonlit boating

Turn around the whole dating concept by diving deep in the moonlight boating with your one and only. Enjoy the relaxing sound of the water waves, indulge in moon gazing and enjoy while paddling. Arrange some candles and food if you can take to twist it up a notch and see your lady all blushing and smiling.

A moon-gazing long drive

Long drives already indicate romanticism! And when it is mashed with moongazing, it will turn into a most dreamy outing. Before the sunset, pack a cosy blanket, two pillows some candles and take your love out on a long drive to escape all the hustle-bustle and stop at a tranquil park that offers scenic views. Set up everything on the grass, turn on the car’s speakers and inhale the love air along with a starry moongazing.

Movie night under the moonlight

Turn up the heat with a late-night movie and snacks. There are varied places that offer outdoor movie screenings on big screens. Get all cosy up by holding hands, laying on the lap and twisting up the nighttime romance under the moonlight.

Watery moonlight adventures

Cool winds gush the face and hair, water below and shimmering stars and gleaming moonlight on the top, is there any better way to tempt your lady? Just pack your swimsuit, make all the arrangements beforehand, and spend a couple of hours swinging down the slides, playing like a kid, and releasing the stress. Make a heart-to-heart conversation with each other by sitting and dripping legs in the water or take the romantic spark under the water.

Is there anything more romantic than staying up all night to watch the starry sky with your love by your side? Try out these amazing, dreamlike late-night date ideas and do share your moments with us!

