Is it alright to give a second chance to your cheating partner?

People are broken when they find out that they were cheated by their partner. But should you give your cheating spouse or partner a second chance to fix things up?

One of the most difficult time in a relationship or marriage is when your partner cheats on you. It is then that you have to decide whether you want to stay in the relationship or break up. Through cheating your partner lies and manipulates you.

So, it might be difficult for you to decide if you should forgive and give your cheating partner a second chance. Here are some suggestions that will help you to make the right decision.

Giving a second chance to your cheating partner?

Questions to consider

Before taking the decision, first ask yourself these questions:

1.Is this the first time that he or she has cheated on you?

2.Does your partner realise that cheating is not right and that it breaks you?

3.Did your partner apologise to you for all this?

4.Do they also think that there should be some changes in their behaviour?

5.Does your partner regret being unfaithful to you?

6.Do you think you can now trust your partner?

7.Is it worth saving your relationship or marriage?

8.Is you partner ready to go for a counselling session?

After asking yourself these questions, if you feel that your partner deserves a second chance, then go for it. But it should only be one time. Your partner has to understand that he or she should keep their promise and be honest henceforth. Your partner should be truly apologetic for what they have done. Otherwise, it won't be easy for you to be with them.

Red flags

However, you have to think about these following things for your own good:

1.Your spouse or partner had an affair with their ex.

2.The affair was long-term.

3.Your partner is not at all apologetic.

4.The cheating occurred earlier in the relationship.

5.The cheating has become a pattern of behaviour of your partner.

6.Your partner is abusive or controlling.

There are certain times, when things may not be changed at all. Your partner may refuse to end the affair or be apologetic to you. In this case, it is always advisable to take professional help before taking any drastic decision.

