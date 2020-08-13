From Jai & Veeru to Munna & Circuit: THESE are the 16 Bollywood classics that redefine friendship

From Jai-Veeru to Sanju-Kamli, there are several striking bonds of friendship that seem incomplete without each other. So, grab a seat and heat up a bowl of popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these beautiful movies based on friendship with the influx of emotion with your BFF!

Friendship is the only relationship which has the warm touch of a mother, care of a father and the love of a partner. Every relationship is incomplete without friends in it, be it father and daughter or husband and wife.

Friendship has been a captivating theme for Bollywood since ever and that’s the sole reason why many movies have been dedicated to this special bond. Bollywood taught us the actual meaning of having friends, loving them, fighting them but always standing with them. Here's a list of some Bollywood movies that redefined friendship.

1. Sholay

This movie had to be on top of this list as far as friendship is concerned. One of the biggest blockbusters, this movie is the journey of two friends- Jai and Veeru who become synonymous with friendship. Also, who can forget the iconic song “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’?

2. Dil Chahta Hai

This comedy-drama based on three friends Akash, Sameer and Siddharth shows how friendship takes a toll when they go through a period of transition in their lives and their reunion.

3. Anand

It is a beautiful story of Anand, a terminally ill man, who decides to live last days of his life to the fullest. His doctor, Bhaskar, undergoes transformation due to his optimism and decides to write a book on Anand. The story of this bond still stays imprinted on our hearts.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The bro-love between Anjali and Rahul in this movie popularised the idea of having opposite gender best-friends throughout the country. The friendship later develops into love just like Rahul says in the film, Pyaar Dosti Hai.



5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

This movie explores varying themes that youngsters face including relationships, romance, ambition, but most importantly, friendship. It showcased how lonely and unhappy a person can get without friends. The story revolves around four friends- Bunny, Naina, Aditi and Avi.

6. 3 Idiots

This is the story of 3 friends- Rancho, Raju and Farhan and their ultimate love and sheer simplicity for their friendship.

7. Munna Bhai MBBS

Who can forget the great bond of circuit and munna? This masterpiece gave us ultimate friendship goals by showing unconditional affection between two friends.



8. Rang De Basanti

This movie adapted the story of India's freedom fighters in contemporary time by telling the story of a group of college friends who raise their voice against the injustice for their friend. They choose to die heroically for their friend.

9. Queen

Rani travels to Paris and Amsterdam after her fiancé calls off their wedding. She finds a best friend in Vijaya who shapes her confidence and later in Amsterdam, the shy girl shares a room with three foreign men and her friendship with them liberates her.

10. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three friends reunite for a bachelor trip and that journey changes their entire lives forever. Arjun, Imran and Kabir make us miss our friends and all the road trips we had with them.

11. Desi Boyz

This story revolves around two childhood friends-Jerry and Nikhil, who help each other through money-trouble, girl-trouble and all sorts of troubles.

12. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The story of Aditi and Jay and their friends is super close to our heart because we know that we deserve such kind of friends in our life.

13. Fukrey

This movie showcased the dreams of four slacker boys and how they help each other to achieve these dreams.



14. Andaz Apna Apna

“Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane”. Who can forget the superb comedy timing of this movie? Amar-Prem’s hilarious bickering won our hearts.

15. Hera Pheri

This funniest trio ever who are roommates living in their landlord Babu Rao's house get together in a scheme to earn money because of a mix-up of phone numbers.



16. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

This movie revolves around a group of friends and how they come to realise that true friends never leave your side while others might befriend you for hidden motives.

