Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Here’s how compatible two Leos are in a relationship

Read on to know how compatible are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez based on their zodiac sign.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been in the public eye since forever, and both have earned a great name for themselves over the years. In a way, they both have has the same kind of journeys coming from humble beginnings and finding fame young. Did you know this couple met each other for the first time at a Yankee game in 2005 but didn't get together until 2017? After years, these two finally found each other in their late forties. Can we call this fate?

Believe it or not, these things do play a role in meeting someone by chance and falling in love with them. Like many other things that make these two perfect for each other, astrology might have played some part too. If you’re wondering what the stars have to say about the compatibility between J-Rod, then keep reading on.

Here is how compatible Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are, based on their zodiac sign.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Born on July 24, the singer and actress is a Leo. People born under this sign are known for their warm, romantic and charismatic nature. They make great leaders and are very social. This couldn’t be more true for ever-so-versatile J.Lo.

Surprisingly, Alex Rodriguez is also a Leo born on July 27. For the unversed, the former athlete played pro baseball for more than 20 years before retiring in 2016. Given all that we know about this couple, it is fair to say that it's more than just a coincidence that these two found each other.

Compatibility between two Leos

The beauty of two Leos coming together in a relationship is the similarities they share. They’re both generous, talented, elegant and social. They know how to overcome differences and understand each other in a way that no one else does.

Leos can be impatient and too passionate when it comes to new relationships, and no one’s better than a Leo to handle another Leo. They understand each other’s feelings and truly vibe with each other. As Lopez said herself at VMA’s in 2018, “You’re my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other.”

Of course, there is a downside of two same signs coming together. They might not be able to fill in for each other’s shortcomings. In order to support each other through everything, they might need to keep their egos in check. However, this doesn’t seem to be the problem with this couple as they are always seen supporting each other.

