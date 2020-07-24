Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Here’s how compatible a Pisces and Sagittarius is according to astrology

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are often seen trying new ways to keep the romance alive. Here’s what the stars have to say about the compatibility between this adorable couple.

When two people marry each other, it is believed that the universe aligned to unite and bring them together. Whether or not the two are meant to be together or how well they get along with each other is said to be written in the stars. Astrology does tell us something about the way we are and who are we most likely to share a strong bond with, but sun sign is not the only thing that decides everything. Let’s find out if the stars were in favour of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship, or they defied the odds to be together.

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey first met each at a fan meet in 2009. After being seen together in 2014, they denied the dating rumours. They dated on and off for quite some time before getting married in 2018. However, it wasn’t exactly a smooth ride to marriage. Despite the whirlwind romance, how did they manage to get through the tough times?

Here's how compatible Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin is, according to astrology.

Justin’s zodiac sign

The “Intentions” singer was born on March 1, 1994, which makes him a Pisces. People born under this sign are very romantic, compassionate, artistic and selfless. They are a water sign so its self-explanatory that they are very emotional.

Hailey’s zodiac sign

Born on November 22, 1996, Baldwin is a Sagittarius. This freedom-loving sign is difficult to settle down. But once they meet their soulmate, they live the best life full of excitement and new experiences. However, her astrological chart indicates that she can be calm with her approach and is able to compromise in a relationship.

Compatibility between a Pisces and Sagittarius

Sagittarius-Pisces is one of the harder zodiac pairings to make it work. They are not compatible as per astrology. However, both these signs are capable of making it work because both can be flexible to adjust with each other. If they do get together and put efforts, they might be able to work.

However, in the case of Justin and Hailey Bieber, they are more likely to make it work because of their astrological charts. Their sun signs might not be compatible, but other factors in their birth charts make them compatible.

