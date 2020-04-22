Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: How compatible a Virgo woman and Leo man are in a relationship

Based on their zodiac signs, we find out whether the two are compatible or not.

They say, that when stars align, one can meet the love of their life. Long-lasting relationships are a match made in heaven and people who believe in the power of the universe, the right alignment of the stars and the larger picture, know what this is all about. Speaking of perfect matches, one of the cutest couples in Bollywood is Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The two tied the knot in October 2012 after dating for a couple of years and now have a son - Taimur Ali Khan together!

According to astrology, each person's traits differ based on their zodiac signs. Kareena is a Virgo woman born on September 21 while Saif is a Leo man, born on August 16. Check out the compatibility between the two!

Kareena Kapoor - Virgo

A true-blue Virgo woman, Kareena is smart, sophisticated and known to get the job done without complaining. She is also practical and expects perfection not only from herself but other people as well. A true Virgo woman, Kareena also likes to look at the bigger picture, plan out her life, vacations and make everything around her interesting. She loves socialising but cherishes her downtime just as much. It is her work ethic that inspires everybody, nothing seems to slow her down. When paired with a Leo man like Saif, they share a bond, have the perfect love affair for they are constantly engaging and have a relationship based on mutual respect and love.

Saif Ali Khan - Leo

Ruled by the sun itself, Saif is bold, intelligent and courageous. He doesn't believe in false modesty and is usually the first to praise himself if the job is well done. He also knows that to be respected and admired, he needs to roll up his sleeves and put in all the hard work needed. He is energetic and has no problem making friends. He delighted to see somebody with a true personality, a sense of poise, who is intelligent and sensible at the same time when he meets a Virgo woman. He reciprocates her need to provide strength, making them a very stable match.

The two have a stable relationship unless they lose patience with each other. Mostly though, Virgos and Leos do their best to adjust to each other's attitude. The Virgo woman is happy to have found somebody who is patient, as dedicated as she is and understanding towards her quirks. The Leo man is glad to have found somebody who has a gentle and tender approach and matches his need for perfection.

