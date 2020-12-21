Keep THESE things in mind to make a great first impression on a virtual date

While on the face of it, a virtual date seems much easier than a face-to-face date, there are some things to consider to ace your virtual date.

Dressing up and going out to meet a total stranger can be quite daunting. In comparison, being at home, safe and sound in your room and having a virtual date with them sounds much easier. But in reality, it isn’t. When on a virtual date, there are some things that need to be kept in mind.

Whether it’s the background or the disturbance by other members of the house, dating virtually is a bit of a task. To ace your first impression and to have the dreamiest virtual date possible, here are some things to keep in mind.

Dress up

Being at home does not imply or justify you being in your pyjamas. Dress up and put on makeup to make a great first impression on your date.

Choose a neutral background

Be sure to not include any messy area in the background and opt for a neutral one like a blank wall or your cupboard.

Position the screen correctly

Avoid keeping the laptop in your lap as this would not give a great angle. Keep it at eye level to have the best angle that flatters you and your features.

Be on time

Be punctual and check your wifi and laptop battery beforehand and do not be late on your first date, even if it’s a virtual one.

Lighting

Avoid a dark room and either sit in the natural light or in a well-lit space to make the most of the fact that you can choose lighting that suits you.

