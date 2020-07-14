Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Compatibility between a Libra woman and a Gemini man

Read on to find out how compatible are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West based on their zodiac sign.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of the world’s most influential and powerful celebrity couples. Did you know that Kim met Kanye way before anyone was keeping up with Kardashians? The couple were friends for a long time before getting married in 2014 after dating for two years. From not being afraid of scandals to creating a specific public image of themselves, in this sense, the duo is perfect for each other. But what else makes them so compatible with each other? Astrology might have something to do with it.

Like the other things that make them compatible, the stars seem like they are in favour of Kim and Kanye’s relationship. She’s a Libra, and he’s a Gemini - two air signs that you might think will never get along actually gel well together.

Read on to know how compatible this power couple is, based on their zodiac sign.

Kim Kardashian

Born on October 21, Kim is Libran. Librans are known for their appealing and eloquent communication skills. People born under this sign crave balance in life and relationships. Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of art and romance. Because of which, many Librans have an appreciation for aesthetics and are dedicated to their appearances. Apart from the obvious traits, Libra-borns are also known to be extremely diplomatic.

Kanye West

Born on June 8, Kanye is a Gemini. While it might seem unfair to pin someone’s personality solely to their zodiac sign, but Kanye pretty much defines the over-the-top Gemini behaviour this sign is known for. Geminis are believed to be very fun, adaptable, outgoing and intelligent. But they can also be indecisive and impulsive.

Compatibility between a Libra and Gemini

When the two air signs are together, it is a match made in heaven! Together, they share a mental connection which is difficult for other couples to match. Because they are both air signs, they understand each other better on an intimate and intricate level. The biggest strength of this couple is terrific conversational skills. As long as they respect each other, a Libra and Gemini can overcome any hurdle in their relationship.

