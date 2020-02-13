Kiss Day 2020: The 5 best Bollywood kisses of all time

Bollywood films are where all our most romantic fantasies lie and along with them come some of the best and most romantic yet sweet kisses that express love in the best possible manner.

We learn all about romance from Bollywood films. After all, most of us have those classic exaggerated romantic fantasy that we have Bollywood to blame for. Over the years our classic Bollywood romance has changed. We've come from seeing two flowers to actually watching our favourite B-town actors lip-locking. We all want that classic filmy Bollywood romance that comes along with the same amount of passion and drama and controversies. It's Valentine's week and love is in the air. Couples are busy planning their Valentine's day celebration and buying gifts for their special someone. This day is all about expressing love and there's no better way to explain love than with a sweet romantic kiss. A kiss can speak a thousand words and express the love that you are unable to. But there are some really romantic filmy kisses that have always left us wanting more. Some on-screen Bollywood couples have left us feeling dreamy with their absolutely romantic lip-lock and considering that it's kiss day today, we're allowed to dream on. Here are some of the best Bollywood kisses of all time on this Kiss day!

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Singh may have broken up but their absolutely sweet and romantic kiss was the one moment where everyone went "Aw!". There's no better way to express love than with a sweet romantic kiss. Clearly Bunny knew how to tell Naina how much he loved her.

2. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

This real-life couple has always shared great chemistry, on-screen as well as off-screen. We all know that Ranveer and Deepika are madly in love and they're the most loved power couple in B-town but their sizzling kiss full of passion and love in this movie was the proof of their love and chemistry!

3. Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor Khan won our hearts with her character, Geet in Jab we met but what had us swooning was the romantic kiss that she shared with her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor in the film. There's nothing more romantic than a kiss which screams 'I love you'.

4. Band Baaja Baaraat

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh shared one of our most favourite kiss in their film Band Baaja Baarat. We've all heard about those sloppy drunk kisses but their kiss was far from sloppy and it made us wish we could have a perfect drunk kiss like that.

5. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Bollywood's Badshah has been around long enough to make every girl fall in love. The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, made every girl want a sweet and passionate kiss like the one he shared with Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He might be the king of B-town but now he's also the king of kisses!

