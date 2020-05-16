Lana Condor's boyfriend is hands down the best BF ever as he does her makeup; Watch Video

All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actress Lara Condor and her boyfriend gives us major relationship goals in this YouTube video.

Are you stuck with your significant other all day and running out of things to do while in lockdown? Maybe it’s time to get a little creative and explore different possibilities of connecting and having fun with your partner. Latest to give you relationship goals is All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actress Lana Condor and her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre. For the unversed, she has a YouTube channel she launched recently to share more of her life and connect with her fans.

Yesterday, she shared a video titled “My Boyfriend Does My Makeup”. In this cute video, De La Torre showcased whatever makeup knowledge he’s picked over the past 4 years of their relationship. In such stressing times, this video of Lara Condor and her boyfriend can make you smile. Maybe you would try this too with your significant other.

Here is the video of Lana Condor and her boyfriend doing her makeup:

The video starts with Condor introducing De La Torre before he begins doing her makeup. In a hilarious attempt to explain what makeup brushes to use, he made the actress raise her eyebrows. He starts dabbing foundation, one dot at a time, with a beauty blender. It is at this moment he gives the sweetest compliment to Condor, “You don’t even need foundation, your skin is flawless. You’re stunning naturally; you don’t even need this makeup.”

As the video progresses, we can see how cute and adorable this couple is. In the final review of the look, she says, “It’s not horrible.”

