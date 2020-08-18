Leighton Meester and Adam Brody: How compatible is an Aries woman with a Sagittarius man in a relationship?

Leighton Meester a.k.a. Blair Waldorf and Adam Brody a.k.a. Seth Cohen is the ultimate crossover couple. Read on to know how compatible this adorable couple is according to astrology.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are the real-life crossover couple that television blessed us with – Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl and Seth Cohen from The O.C. They met each other on the sets of The Oranges in 2011. But they started dating in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014 in an intimate ceremony. The low-key couple has been together for a long time and often shower each other with love.

“I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now,” Meester told PorterEdit in September 2018. “And I think that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate.” Looks like their union was written in the stars.

Let’s check out what the stars have to say about this upper-east side couple – Adam Brody and Leighton Meester.

Leighton’s zodiac sign

Born on April 9, The Gossip Girl actress is an Aries. An Aries woman has a sizzling personality who is very creative and unique in her ways. She is independent and outgoing, but surprisingly naïve. An Aries female is the one to go to when you want to keep a secret safe with someone.

Expect this fiery woman to be impulsive at times and childlike at others. She is the one who knows how to “walk the walk” and she looks for the same traits in her soulmate.

Adam’s zodiac sign

The singer and actor was born on December 15 and falls under the Sagittarius zodiac sign, making him a strong-willed and an independent person. As a Sagittarius male, he does what he wants irrespective of what the world thinks.

Adam, like every Sagittarius, is trustworthy and creative. They know how to be the life of the party and have a good time. Sagis are great to hang out with and always seeking adventure in life.

Compatibility between an Aries woman and a Sagittarius Man

As fire signs, one can surely expect a fiery affair between an Aries female and Sagittarius male. The blend of their enthusiasm with their daring nature makes this a couple with a lot of potential. Their excitement to be adventurous prevents their love from turning cold. This relationship can last a long time if they respect each other’s personal needs, individuality and the distance they both require every once in a while.

However, Sagittarius man can behave detached when things get tough and Aries can act a bit arrogant. But their like-mindedness can help them mend the issues in no time.

ALSO READ: Halsey and Evan Peters: Here’s how compatible an Aquarius and Libra are in a relationship

Share your comment ×