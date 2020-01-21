Leo, Virgo, Libra: The disastrous dating pattern you are addicted to based on your zodiac sign

Do you constantly find yourself in the midst of bad relationships? Here's why.

Love and relationships are complicated. For some, it is easy to locate signs of toxicity and exit the relationship with very few scars. But for others, it is all about mending the relationship, trying so hard till there is nothing to try for and fighting for things that don't exist or even just hurt too much. In relationships, there is usually a pattern that one is most attracted to. This is the disastrous dating pattern you can't seem to get out of, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

You always seem to confuse love with lust. You are extremely attracted to the person physically and always want more from them in that section but it is not love. About time you acknowledge it.

Taurus

You believe that abandonment is the worst thing you can do to anybody. No matter how badly your relationship is sinking, you refuse to give up on it. You are always giving your partner the benefit of doubt without realising that multiple chances are what is making this worse.

Gemini

To keep you in the relationship, it needs to be interesting. Once you start getting bored, you walk out of the door without trying yourself to make it interesting. You abandon the ship as soon as it gets boring.

Cancer

Your issue is that you are often attracted to adult babies. You take it upon you to mother your partner in the relationship even when they don't want to be mothered.

Leo

When anything begins, you automatically have extremely high expectations form your partner. These are never met and you are left feeling let down.

Virgo

You try to fix everything, even when nothing is wrong. This also means that you don't know when it is time to let go. Rather than ending things, you are busy trying to mend them when they are beyond repair.

Libra

You confuse every single feeling for love because that's how badly you want it. Whether it is just a crush or just attraction, you take it to such a high level that you think you are in love with the person.

Scorpio

To you, all relationships are power struggles. You think to be in it, you need to be the more powerful one and therefore end up holding back your feelings just so you can have an upper hand over your partner.

Sagittarius

You might be in love with the idea of long-distance relationships which is fine when it is real. You can't have the relationship in your head and assume the other person is as into you as you are to them. Communicate, express your feelings. Know where you stand.

Capricorn

You need to constantly know what your partner is upto. Whether they are heading out to the grocery store, talking to their parents on the phone or even leaving work to get home, you need to be kept in the loop. You don't give your partner the freedom they want and deserve.

Aquarius

You believe that if you are dating somebody, they need to be your best friend. You feel like they need to know everything happening in your life, be close with your BFFs, share deepest darkest secrets and everything best friends do. You don't think it is possible to be in a relationship with somebody who is not your best friend.

Pisces

You can't seem to tell the difference between what's real and what's fantasy. You are known to often mistake that somebody is attracted to you or likes you when they are just being nice. You end up fantasizing more than living in the moment.

Read More