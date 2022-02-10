Lessons of heartbreak that your first love teaches you

While one may flitter through many relationships in life, you will probably always remember your first love and your first heartbreak. Whether it was unrequited, reciprocal or even feelings you never acted on; teenage romances can teach you hard lessons that you might never think possible. Right from facts such as life can be unpredictable to the importance of self-adequacy. Today, we discuss some of these lessons that your first heartbreak probably taught you.

It takes more than mutual love to make a relationship work

There are many cases where both parties adore each other. Yet, they choose to end the union. If your first love led to a mutual break-up, you probably learnt that it takes more than mutual love to make a relationship work. Whether you both had different 5-year plans, communal differences, parents who did not approve of you two, or even a strict no-dating rule at home; some relationships simply must come to an untimely end.

Surprises are a part of life

Nothing quite teaches you to accept the impossible like a heartbreak because so many of us never see it coming. Unpleasant surprises are also a part of life and it can suddenly change your plans for the future. No longer can you dream of a settled life with them after college, as your single days lay ahead and you must restart the journey of looking for your soulmate.

The importance of self-sufficiency

Letting someone else be responsible for your state of mind or mood at all times can be incredibly harrowing. A simple spat with your lover could mean you have a terrible day despite having a great day academically. Should they be distant due to personal or family issues, then you would be down in the dumps again despite everything else going well in your life. It is also completely avoidable. Feeling self-sufficient can make you take charge of your own happiness, so that no one can lay claim over your day or mood.

Feeling as though you are enough is a great way to sail through life in an emotionally stable frame of mind!

