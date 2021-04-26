Libra, Gemini, Aquarius: 6 Things air signs will do when they like you

Zodiac signs belonging to the air element are analytical, social, talkative, open-minded and can easily make friends. But when it comes to their love life, they are often aloof and lost in their own world. So, it becomes tough to understand whether a person belonging to an air sign likes you or not. Libra, Gemini, Aquarius are from the air element, and here 6 signs to understand if they are crushing on you.

1. People belonging to air signs are sapiosexuals. They get attracted to a person's intellect. So, if these people like your thoughts and appreciate your viewpoint, then they are definitely crushing on you.

2. They are very good conversationalists. They like good-quality interaction where they can gather more knowledge. So, if any air sign likes to interact and enjoys having a conversation with you, then definitely they like you.

3. Air signs will never do anything special for you going out of their way and show their love like earth and water signs. But when they have feelings for you, they will flirt with you.

4. They like nice and beautiful things. So, when an air sign is attracted to you, he or she will compliment you in every possible way to boost your confidence.

5. People of air signs are clever and intelligent. So, if they like you, they will always ask for your advice or opinion when they need it and they will listen to it.

6. When an air sign likes you, they will always remember the small details about you like your favourite colour, movie, song, your first meeting with them, etc. So, keep an eye on that.

