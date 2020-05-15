Is lockdown bringing Indian couples closer or leading to breakups? Find out

As per the survey by Lasting, a relationship counseling app by The Knot Worldwide, Indian couples are coming closer during the Coronavirus led lockdown.

Many people across the world are following quarantine and social distancing norms due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In India, too the lockdown 4.0 will soon start. Several surveys are being conducted to know how the pandemic and subsequent lockdown as changed our lives and impacted us. One such survey by Lasting, a relationship counseling app by The Knot Worldwide, has revealed how the same has impacted couples in India as they have been spending time more time now together than earlier during the nationwide lockdown. The participants of the survey were singles, newlyweds, and married couples as well as those currently in a relationship.

The survey found that yes the couples are indeed having a great time and their bond is only growing. Coming to the stats, 47% of married and engaged respondents and 38% of those dating, believe that their relationship has grown stronger. About 40% of couples have deepened their understanding of their partner by communicating more openly. 77% of respondents said that they have learned something new about their partners. 39% of couples revealed that they are managing household chores by dividing responsibilities. While 74% of couples are cooking together 70% use technology to stay connected. 46% of respondents revealed that they are having quality time with one another by developing healthier habits to improve their lifestyle.

Some are facing strained relationships while some believe that they do need me-time

But if you are thinking whether the anxiety and negativity have negatively impacted or not then let me tell you that the percent is quite low. As per the same survey, less than 10% of the couples said that their relationship has strained. 62% of participants also said they need ‘me time’ to feel better as well.

Long-distance couples relying on technology

In today’s digital world, technology is now savior for many. 70% of unmarried or long-distance couples disclosed that they stay in touch with their partners over phone and video chats.

How couples are spending time together?

More than half of the respondents like to prepare a meal (74%) or binge-watch their favorite shows (67%) together. Several couples are keeping in touch with their friends and family by scheduling video calls (69%), hosting virtual happy hours (38%) and downloading new apps for entertainment (37%). 46% of the participants stated that they are looking forward to discussing topics such as their future, career and kids with their partners.

Are you married or dating someone? If yes, how has lockdown impacted you? Let us know in the comment section below.

