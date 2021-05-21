Look out for THESE 4 signs to know if he is too immature for you

If you feel that you are in a relationship with an immature man who needs to grow up, then look out for these 4 sure shot signs.

There can be times when you know how to handle things and situations and are well-versed with them, but your partner isn’t. You know how to deal with your emotions and how to keep control over them, while your partner is simply too immature to do so. This can be frustrating, to say the least.

As a partner, you might feel helpless and lost as you are the only mature, grown-up person in the relationship who always has to take the burden, while your partner is busy cribbing over petty issues or trying their best to satisfy their ego and childish demands. If you feel that you are dating an immature man, then look out for these 4 telltale signs.

They have no plans for the future

Since they are childish and immature, they will never think about the future, be it their own or of the relationship. They will only live in the moment and whenever you ask them about their future plans, they will give you a blank and clueless expression!

They run away from responsibilities

They aren’t used to dealing with situations and people on their own. So to continue this unhealthy habit, they will run away from their responsibilities and it will be who will be cleaning up their mess all the time.

They make you feel alone

Since you are the only responsible adult in the relationship, it is your job to pamper them, to cater to their emotional needs and to make the relationship work. And when you need a break from it all and need some emotional support, they are simply never be there for you.

They hold grudges

If they are immature, they will hold grudges and behave in a petty manner. They will never forgive people and will always hold onto bad memories and experiences as they haven’t gained that level of emotional maturity to move past them.

