Looking for love? Avoid making these mistakes for an amazing relationship

Ever wondered why your relatioanships don’t last? It might be because you are falling into these common mistakes. Here’s everything you need to know to ensure a long-lasting relationship.

Relationships are dreamy in the beginning, but the real deal begins after a few months or so. As beautiful as relationships are, they can be tricky as well. It is not that it is always the other person’s fault, things just don’t work out sometimes. If you are lucky, you might be able to notice the red flags in the beginning and become immune to the common relationship mistakes people make.

Obvious mistakes like emotional, verbal and physical abuse are common and shouldn’t be ignored. These mistakes are the ones that cause strain and ruin your plans for manifesting your dream relationship. If you can, try not to make these mistakes that might not just ruin your relationship, but your self-esteem as well.

Here are common mistakes you should avoid if you’re about to start a new relationship.

1- You are co-dependent. If you hold other people responsible for your feelings of safety and worth, then it might not work so well for you in a relationship. This will make you abandon your feelings and not ever be able to reciprocate the feelings as you will be too occupied worrying about getting love tahn giving it.

2- You wish to control your partner. Don’t get into a relationship if you want to have control over your significant other. You will never get what you want if you demand love, the only way to be in a happy relationship is by sharing mutual love and understanding.

3- You don’t love yourself. You will only be able to love others if you know how to love yourself. Acceptance comes from within when you have that, your heart will automatically open up to new possibilities.

4- You don’t speak up. Relationships work when both partners treat each other as equals. So, don’t succumb to insults. If you do then it might make your partner not realize that they have done something wrong. If you stay silent and sulk rather than discussing the problem, then it can be hazardous in the long run.

5- You confuse the concept of compromise with change. At the initial stage of a relationship, if you think that you and your partner are not able to meet in the middle regardless of how hard you try, then you might want to rethink the relationship. Compromising is meeting in the middle, and change is asking the other person to be someone they are not. Don't confuse these as it can ruin your relationship.

