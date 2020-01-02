Love Horoscope 2020: THIS is how the New Year will affect your love life base on your zodiac sign

Are you curious to know what the coming year has in stored for you? Check out your love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.

Love is a universal language spoken by all. The world would not exist without it. Relationships are a big part of everyone’s life and there’s no denying that! It is just not the relationship with your partner that matters but also the love that you show others. While this is the case, your zodiac personality also plays a major role in the kind of person you meet and fall in love with. So, as the year is coming to an end, we take a look further in 2020 to determine how your love life will be. Check it out

ARIES

As far as your relationship is concerned, you are going to have a great year. You will be showered with love and compliments that will make the start of your year even better. Even though there will be minute ups and downs in the relationship, you will definitely get over it.

TAURUS

You will find a new level of intimacy and confidence in your relationship. If you are single, the first half of the year might seem dry. But, don’t worry, later in the year, you will find someone you will cherish forever.

GEMINI

You will struggle through rocky mountains in your relationship but, like always you will come out of it stronger and wiser. But, keep in mind that love should be your priority and winning and losing should not matter.

CANCER

You are overly emotional and you know of it. People often take advantage of you. But, this year, try to put yourself first because self-love is more important than getting love from somebody else.

LEO

You and your partner will push limits to become more adventurous and passionate about the relationship. For others who are single, a lot of excitement awaits you.

VIRGO

You are off to a rocky start but as the year slowly sets in, you’re in for a ride. If you are in a relationship, it is the year to pamper your partners. For all the singletons, summer will be the season for you to warm your heart.

LIBRA

2020 will prove to be monumental in terms of your relationships with people. Love should be your utmost priority during the year and possessiveness is not a trait you should carry along.

SCORPIO

With all the heartbreaks you’ve been having lately, 2020 will be a year of reflection. You will find love in your family and friends. You might never know if a friend might even turn into a love interest during the process of self-healing.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagis, we know that you love a bit of adventure so, this year your love life will be full of twists and turns. For Sagis who are without a partner this year, it is finally time to accept your single status and figure out what you want out of life.

CAPRICORN

This year will start at a mellow pace for you and fellow Capricorns. But, slowly things might speed up for something interesting. The ride might be bumpy but, have faith in your partner and the bond you share.

AQUARIUS

For every single Aquarius out there, the ball is definitely in your court. All the attention will be on you this year. If you do decide on your match, you might find yourself slowly building a deeper bond.

PISCES

At the start of the year, you might feel the lack of attention from your partner. But, things will slowly become good once you start opening up about it. For all the singletons, love, at first sight, might just be on your list.

Read More