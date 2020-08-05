  1. Home
Love Letters To Mixtape: THESE are the reasons why old school romance always wins

Today’s generation don’t know about the little happiness that came from holding hands, writing letters or gifting a mixtape. Here’s why old school relationships were so much more special than the modern dating.
August 5, 2020
There is no denying that 90’s was a beautiful era for all romantics. However, the personal touch seems to be missing as the years moved on. We now live in the digital era where youngsters propose on calls and breakup over the texts. They don’t know about the importance of holding hands, writing letters, gifting a mixtape.  

We now fearlessly breakup and walk out of relationships over the tiniest spat. We have entirely lost the old-school charm. Here’s why old school relationships were so much more special than the modern dating. 

1.       Personal Space > Technology  

Back in those beautiful days, technology didn’t suffocate the spirit of love. They didn’t have to exchange a dozen texts and gazillion calls. They had their own personal space and were freer than we are these days. 

2.       No Fancy Dates 
They didn’t fuss about not meeting or going on dates every other day. Back in the day, they weren’t even sure when they will be meeting next and that had its own charm. They understood that 30 minutes are more than enough, if spent nicely rather than doing sleepovers or parties all night long. 
 

3.       No Social Media 
Back in that time, couples weren’t obsessed with the blue ticks on WhatsApp and read recipient box on Facebook or Instagram. They never ran out of topics and preferred talking in person rather than indulging on every single social media platform.  
 

4.       Privacy was important 
At that time, they never announced their private life to the world. They preferred keeping it all a close affair rather than posting millions of selfies with long captions. Stealing glimpses, sneaking out for landline calls, holding hands when nobody was looking, pretending to be friends in front of family, old school had its own charm. 
 

5.       Old School Romance via Bollywood 
There’s no denying that old school love stories were priceless and even Bollywood couldn’t resist showcasing it to the world. The reason why our families are much broader minded and embrace inter-caste relationships is because of these messages that goes out with these old-school romance movies like Saathiya, Ishq Vishq, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Shree 420, etc.

Credits :Getty Images

