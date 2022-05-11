Love Matters: 13 Great first date questions for gay men

Whether you’ve had a few bad dates or are embarking on your very first one, your nerves may be jittery for you may want it to go well. While you cannot control the outcome of your meet-cute, you can prepare some excellent conversation starters that ensure you will have no lack of a sparkling tête-à-tête at your dinner table. So, take a look at some exceptional questions you can ask the one who you hope will become a very special man in your life on your first date together.

Tell me about first dates that turned out nightmarish. What’s your Myers-Briggs personality type? (A great way to scout whether or not they have an interest in psychology) Tell me about your very first pet. What’s your most puerile fear? Have you got any tattoos? What do they signify? Living in which city has been a dream for you? (What better way to probe their geographical ambitions for the future) If money was no object, what career would you pursue? Tell me about your biggest work perks and pet peeves? Have you come out to your family? Who has been the most supportive on your journey? What’s the best surprise you’ve ever received? At what age did you know your true calling and what do you aspire to be in terms of your career? When and how did you first bump into your best friend? (a great question to evoke nostalgia) Offer to play a quick game with them where they utter 2 “truths” and a lie. The two of you would have ample opportunity to bond as you flounder around to guess which was the untruth.

While some of these questions set them at ease, others spark nostalgia which shall hopefully help you linger in the mind of your partner, long after your dinner has culminated!

