Love Matters: 3 Lessons that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship teaches us

It is the start of June 2022 and yet, the vicious defamation case between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard is all anyone can talk about. During the course of the 6 week-long trial evidence was unearthed via audio recordings that indicated the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star had been physically and emotionally assaulted by his then wife Amber.

The high-profile case saw much mudslinging from the estranged couple and their lawyers. Yet, the tragic situation does present a few lessons we can glean on how to build a healthier relationship. Take a look-

One must always look out for red flags that indicate abuse

While dating, people are often careful to notice the little things about each other. This is a time when you also look out for red flags that indicate the person isn’t ready for love; perhaps they are emotionally unavailable, controlling or even manipulative. The early stages of your relationship may be the ideal times to notice these aspects of your partner’s persona. But even in long-term relationships and marriage, you must be sure to notice signs that tell you your partner is emotionally abusive.

Be sure to address these issues in time rather than endure the abuse the way Depp seems to have done in the efforts of being a supportive partner.

Do not gaslight your partner

No one likes to lose an argument with their beau. But it is better to accept that you’re at fault and agree that there is winner or loser in your marriage. Fear of being proven wrong causes certain partners to lash out and place blame on their mates the way Amber Heard allegedly seems to have done. When unfairly done, you may be gaslighting your spouse and insinuating that they are at fault when they may be the innocent party. This must be avoided at all costs for a healthy marriage.

An apology does not condone physical abuse

Oftentimes you may be tempted to forgive your spouse after an incident of physical assault purely because of your attachment to them. Or perhaps you do not wish to disrupt the life you have spent years building together when it comes to your home and your kids. However, you must remember that a mere apology even though it may be sincere cannot negate the violent act they committed.

Should you wish to continue the relationship, then remedial measures must be taken so as to ensure that the assault is never repeated. You may consider asking them to seek medical assistance with an anger management program or even have them consult a therapist to work through their issues so they can be a healthy partner to you.

