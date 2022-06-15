Love Matters: 3 Signs that someone is breadcrumbing you in a relationship

In a new relationship, you may believe that everything is going great until the other person starts sending you confusing signals and ignoring you occasionally. It's possible that your partner is merely paying you enough attention to keep you interested but has no intention of committing, which might mean he's breadcrumbing you in a relationship. The breadcrumbs are the messages you provide to keep someone interested in you, even if you don't like or have romantic feelings for them. Breadcrumbing is a widespread form of manipulation in the dating scene, particularly with the rise of digital and app-centric dating. It's simply an emotional manipulation technique used to make someone reliant on you.

So, in order to prevent you from becoming a victim of breadcrumbing in the digital modern world of dating, we've compiled a list of four warning signals that will alert you if someone is breadcrumbing you in a relationship.

1. Their communication lacks focus

You may have deeper talks on occasion, but their messages are typically shallow and general. Instead of providing real details or expressing interest in your daily life, they will keep messaging basic and generic. Remember that someone who truly cares about you would make an effort to talk to you and check up on you, not just randomly text you every now and again.

2. They push out planned dates

It's common for breadcrumbers to get locked in a continuous circle of flirty texts with no intention to ever meet. You will get the impression that you are constantly waiting. They'll say they'd love to see you but will ignore your efforts to make a plan. It's also possible that they make plans but then drop you or don't show up on the actual date day.

3. They are solely concerned about sex

If you do get to see them, and things rapidly become physical between you, that's a red flag. During this moment, they may genuinely let down their walls and become open and honest with you, but this will not stay. After the hook-up, they'll go back to their lives, avoiding you and making no contact with you until they see you again for the same reason.

It can be hard to break free from being breadcrumbed since you may believe they want you. However, don't fall for their techniques since if you end up having a meaningful connection with them, the relationship can turn toxic. You deserve someone who will offer you the same level of attention that you are willing to give.

