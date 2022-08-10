Love Matters: 3 Signs that things are getting serious between you and your friends with benefits

In a scenario where there are friends with benefits, the aim is to be able to experience intimacy without any emotional commitment. In such a relationship, both sides enjoy spending time with each other, but there are no sentimental or binding commitments. But connections can change over time, just like any other type of relationship. To keep any kind of love sentiments from developing on either side of an FWB relationship, you must regularly re-evaluate it. However, despite the fact that we all claim to do so and make an effort to do so, the majority of us still breach the rules. The friendship with benefits is irreversibly damaged once one person develops a crush and the other person doesn't feel the same way.

Here we present 3 signs that show your partner is falling for you in an effort to alert you to any changes in your friends with benefits arrangement.

1. They discuss their dating past

A key requirement in such a kind of relationship is to avoid sharing too many intimate details in order to avoid the chance of developing an emotional bond. However, you might want to reconsider their feelings for you if you are aware of one another's past relationships, former partners, failed relationships, and other personal details.

2. You two share your free time

You probably genuinely like each other if your movie and chill sessions run for more than 24 hours. In a committed relationship, these moments are lovely and can be enjoyable to anticipate, but in an FWB situation, they also serve as the glue that ties you together, which you probably don't want but find up needing. A healthy relationship involves planning together, so while you're having a quick fling, it may be a clue that something more serious is going on.

3. You don't always need to have sex

If you and your friend with benefits aren't always getting laid when you meet together, your friendship is growing to be quite well-rounded. The connection is meant to revolve around sex. Since you've resolved to leave feelings out of the equation, there is literally nothing left without intimacy. Even when you engage in sexual activity, the sex life has become more comfortable, despite still being passionate.

It's not the simplest boundary to breach, but if you're experiencing all the sensations, your friend probably isn't far behind.

Also Read: Signs you’re being cushioned by someone right now in a relationship