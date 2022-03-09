Love Matters: 4 Excuses cheaters will make that you shouldn’t believe

So, you nabbed a boyfriend in the act. Did you think the antics would come to an end? No! The drama has only just begun. When caught in the act of cheating, cheaters often go on the defensive, doing and saying anything they can to appear less of a bad person. But, regardless of what they say, many of them are just excuses used by cheaters to hide their infidelity or to try to turn the tables on you.

Whatever the reason for infidelity, some cheaters will try to avoid accepting responsibility for their actions. So, here are four excuses that cheaters might use that you should not believe:

“I didn’t mean to hurt you”

Hurting was unintentional? Secret cell phones, dating profiles, diverted finances, and clandestine hook-ups are not unintentional. The fact that you found out about it was unintentional. Long before they realise, they're being cheated on, betrayed partners usually sense something is wrong in their relationship. They notice the emotional and sometimes physical separation, which leads them to wonder what's going on and seek answers.

“You were not giving me attention”

They looked for attention elsewhere because you weren't paying attention to them. You'd be a millionaire twice over if you had a coin for every time a cheater said that to his partner! In a relationship, a lack of attention can lead to serious issues. A good partner, on the other hand, would handle it like an adult. They'd either tell you the truth or communicate with you. They'd tell you upfront if they want to end the relationship or if they want to work things out with you. Only a weak-willed person cheats and blames it on a lack of attention.

“It was just one time”

When men are caught red-handed and have no other option, they try to justify their actions by claiming that it happened once and everything will be fine. It makes no difference whether your partner cheated on you once or multiple times. Cheating entails a great deal of deception. As a result, believing anything they say after that can be extremely difficult. It's too late. The damage has already been done.

“It was a mistake”

There are two perspectives on this. If the cheater admits to making a genuine mistake, you have the option of accepting or rejecting your partner's return. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for dealing with cheating in relationships. It's possible that the story will end happily, and your partner will never cheat again. However, if the same excuse is used after each instance of cheating, you must realise that there is only one solution: dump your partner.

Now that you've exposed the cheater's excuses for what they are, and hopefully expelled them, you're ready to move on to the next one, right? This time, you're likely to be a little more cautious and guarded about who you date next, and that's perfectly fine!

