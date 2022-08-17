Love Matters: 4 Signs that an open relationship is right for you

Numerous people today believe that monogamy is impractical and out of date. These are the ones who engage deeply and faithfully with their partner while also never depriving themselves of fresh romance and intimate relations. These relationships can take on a variety of shapes, but typically the two major characters are fairly forthright about the fact that they are each other's core partners. Relationships that permit individuals to experience emotional and/or sexual intimacy with people besides their prime partners are referred to as non-monogamy.

Therefore, if non-monogamy is something you're thinking about actively, you should make sure you're ready for it. Here are 4 indicators that show you're both psychologically and emotionally ready for a fulfilling open relationship.

1. Both the partners are on the same page

Making sure that you both are on board with the relationship's growth and exhibits the same level of passion and excitement for the choice is extremely important. A lot of learning and adjustment is required. So, if you and your partner find the thought of switching partners appealing, you can consider discussing increasing the amount of freedom you both have to pursue relationships outside of your current one.

2. Physical closeness and emotion can be kept apart

Knowing how to separate physical connection from emotion is something you'll need to get quite comfortable with if you want your open relationship to be joyful and satisfying. You must view non-monogamy as merely a physical act, and you shouldn't care as long as your partners continue to live with you and construct their life around you.

3. You're prepared to communicate with all your might

When you are with each other, you must be totally upfront and transparent. To make your open relationship work, one person must be open and free with the other. In addition to explicitly defining expectations and boundaries, partners must be able to express their desires and needs. They must also be ready to check in with their partners and pay attention to what they have to say.

4. Both the partners know how to handle jealousy

It takes two people who are satisfied to be by themselves while letting another person enjoy living for a relationship to be open. Jealousy does not necessarily spell the end of an open relationship if you're willing to admit and come to terms with negative emotions like feelings of insecurity and jealousy. In such relationships, the partners must learn how to communicate their jealousy and cooperate to prevent it from happening as often as possible.

They're not for everyone, but if the aforementioned signs apply to you, you might want to consider whether or not being in an open relationship is right for you.

