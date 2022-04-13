Love Matters: 4 Signs that you are stuck in a situationship

When you are first getting to know someone or sleeping with them, it can be difficult to determine the nature of your relationship. Are you not as serious as you used to be, but you're getting there? Are you in a friends-with-benefits relationship where you've both decided to put your feelings aside? In this case, you may find yourself in a situationship where you are unsure about your relationship status with another person. In contrast to these ‘situations’, people in a situationship can have love feelings for each other, but their relationship status is unknown. But how do you recognize that you’re in one before it’s too late?

Here are 4 signs which will tell you that you are stuck in a situationship.

1. They won’t define the relationship

It's self-evident, but their failure to define your relationship is a sure clue you're in a situationship. It's not looking good if you try to talk about the state of your relationship and they pretend they don't hear you, dodge the subject, or give unclear replies. It's fine if they don't know what they want, but they must communicate this to you. If only it were that simple.

2. They begin to withdraw

When you're really into someone, you want to connect with them more deeply as things progress. If they're not spending as much time with you as you'd expect in a new relationship, and/or the conversations aren't getting deeper, they're not interested in a long-term relationship with you. It's okay if they don't sense a connection with you; it's just not meant to be. It's better to find out sooner rather than later.

3. Things have become boring

After the initial exhilaration and euphoria of talking to this person wears off, you realise you don't have anything in common other than sharing the bed on random encounters. Because this equation has become so comfy and handy, you tend to overstay your welcome. You're becoming increasingly bored with their presence. You wish you hadn't done it, but you do.

4. They haven't introduced you to any of their friends or family members

At some time in any relationship, you will be introduced to your partner's friends and, eventually, relatives. If you've been seeing someone for a while and have yet to meet someone who is significant to them, it's likely that you're not in a relationship. If things are serious and your partner is ready to make you a priority in their life, they will begin to introduce you to people important to them.

Is it then official? Do you both have a tag? Or are you still circling that talk in your thoughts without getting anywhere?

