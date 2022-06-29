Love Matters: A helpful guide for people who are in a relationship with someone who is schizophrenic

Anyone can find dating difficult. Schizophrenia, a major mental illness, adds even more difficulties to the equation. Meeting new people and forging relationships is challenging due to the psychotic symptoms the disease comes with; communication difficulties, trouble forming social bonds, a propensity for isolation, and other problems. Dating is probably even an option in severe circumstances. However, even after your partner has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, a successful long-term relationship can be maintained with the right care and support.

Here, we bring you a guide to dealing with a partner who is schizophrenic.

1. Both partners should communicate

The ability to communicate effectively with a partner who has schizophrenia strongly depends on knowledge, understanding and compassion. It's crucial to meet your cherished one where they are right now and reassure them that you're there for them no matter what difficulties they may encounter rather than attempting to "cure" this mental health condition for him or her. It’s equally important that you convey to them what is expected out of this relationship.

2. Don’t take it personally

You may encounter a range of emotions and responses to various circumstances when caring for a loved one who suffers from schizophrenia. On a subject that appears to be addressed at you, don't assume that they are passing judgement or criticising you. It's critical to understand that these are signs of disease. Although they are not anyone's fault, dealing with them can still be challenging. It could not even be about you, but rather about them and their own imagined perceptions.

3. Intimacy might be an issue

People with schizophrenia might frequently experience unmet needs relating to intimacy and sexuality. This may have a negative effect on a person's ability to rehabilitate and their desire to live a meaningful and rewarding life. A couple therapist could be able to help both the partners articulate their needs and wants.

4. Motivate the person you love to stick to their treatment and recovery schedule

Schizophrenia patients often require ongoing care and support from mental health experts. If the illness is not treated, persons may behave unpredictably, subjecting their relationships to harassment, emotional neglect and false accusations. Schizophrenia medication can lessen symptoms and, occasionally, even prevent them from returning. Team up for their therapy. You will gain knowledge about your partner's symptoms from their doctor, who is the expert on them.

It is possible to date someone having schizophrenia, especially with the correct care. After all, having a supportive partner is yet another method to cope with schizophrenia better.

