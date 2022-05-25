Love Matters: 4 Ways to go from a casual to a committed relationship

Long gone is the period of easy dating: the time when you went on a single date and officially accept whats-their-name! Let’s face it, converting a casual relationship into something more meaningful in this era seems like a complicated thing. So, you have been going out with this person who gives you butterflies and big smiles on your face as soon as you see their text? But don’t know how to head towards the cords of commitment? Well, first and foremost, it takes two to tango! You, yourself alone can’t scoop out a committed relationship. While there is no magic wand that could turn this casual coupling into an assured one, certain baby steps you can take to gain more clarity on whether you are both on the same page and are ready to land on the next chapter or not.

Here are 4 Ways to go from a casual to a committed relationship

Be sure of your feelings

If you want to go through the edge of casuals to commit, then the first step is to get clear of your own intentions. While you are in the casual honeymoon phase, everything looks happy and delicious but that doesn’t mean you are in love with that person. Give yourself time to think outside the boundaries of cuddles, sex and lovely messages and figure out whether you really love him or you just want the relationship. A real relationship with someone can only be made if you really love them.

Save the DTR conversation for later

Don’t bring up the DTR conversation aka defining the relationship thing as soon as it pops to your mind. All it gives the image of confusion to another person. Think of it as “you are at a party and you shun down the music and lights and then you ask “are we having fun?” Give enough space and time to your partner and let things progress in a natural manner. Try to get the answers from within like do they like spending time with you? Do they care about your little things? Do they genuinely relate to you? If the answer to everything is yes, then only give yourself a green go.

Take it lightly but not too much

Going slow and steady is good but don’t be too slow! If you have been dating for about 6 months and they haven’t dropped a single cue yet, then it's time you take the first step. Make sure that you don’t start with the unnecessary drama of where is this fling going and instead ask in an extremely light tone and keep yourself open for clear communication. Explain what kind of relationship you are trying to build with them (only if you are clear with your thoughts) and provide them enough time to see things from your point of view.

Ensure that you honestly relate to them

A healthy and long-lasting relationship is never forced upon! You both are in that casual phase and are new to each other therefore pressuring anything upon each other will only lead to fake bonding or forced relationships, affecting the scope of a happy long-term relationship. So, if you want to curate this relationship into a more serious one then, listen patiently and assure them that you are completely into them, you genuinely believe or relate to them.

