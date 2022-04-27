Love Matters: A guide to meeting the love of your life

While everyone feels independent and self-sufficient by themselves, having a soulmate certainly enriches your life. Like most desi millennials, if you have been badgered by your folks into marrying someone they chose and deemed worthy, you may not be particularly keen on being setup with someone. But if you find that your heart is open to love, yet you have failed to meet that special someone, then use these tips to improve your chances of meeting the love of your life.

Frequent places where people like your hobbies

Are you a fan of poetry? Then perhaps the one for you is hanging out at a poetry slam in your city. If you happen to be in love with Zumba or Pilates, perhaps you should take a class and meet a like-minded individual there. Fitness enthusiasts may find their next boyfriend at the gym and those who adore swimming may have a lovely meet-cute at the local pool or sports complex. The key is to put yourself out there in the right places to meet people who appreciate similar things you like.

Stop looking for romance, covet a partnership instead

Many of us dream of being swept off our feet with letters of love, chocolates, flowers and even poems. Romance makes for a fun date, but for a good marriage, you need a mutually beneficial partnership. Someone who would help out around the house after a long work day or pamper you with a meal when you feel sick. If you decide against someone purely because they don’t switch on the romance often enough, you may miss out on a true partner who can help you chart the stormy seas of life.

Ditch the phone and look up

Phones are often used as a social crutch to avoid awkward moments as you travel alone, but they also diminish your chances of meeting someone organically. The truth is that there are innumerable opportunities to meet someone, only if you look away from the smartphone that your eyes may be glued to. Right from bumping into your boy next door at the laundromat to experiencing love at first sight on the metro train while commuting to work; love may be all around you.

Focus on making eye contact with your neighbors, co-workers, fellow shoppers and the like. This would also boost your chances of seeing that special someone who may be staring at you.

