Love Matters: I want to confess my love to an old crush; How should I go about it?

I desperately want to confess my love to an old crush from school. I am unable to think about anyone else but him. What should I do?

First things first. Begin with identifying if it’s love or simply attraction. More often than not, we mistake attraction for love and end up rushing into things. If you are sure that it’s love and are willing to confess it to your crush, here is what you can keep in mind. If you are on talking terms with your crush and feel it won’t be too awkward to confess your love you can go about it without any doubt. However, don’t do it over call or message. Meet in person and be natural about it. However, if you aren’t on talking terms, you might need to control your feelings. Begin with having small talk, once you have built a bond and you think they might feel the same way for you, you can confess your love. However, always remain open to taking no for an answer. Even if it’s a no, it shouldn’t hurt your ego or make you feel rejected. Have confidence in yourself and accept the fact that not everyone you love needs to love you back. Remember, you can’t force your love on anyone.

I fear that he doesn’t feel the same way for me but I want to do it anyway. Any advice?

As aforementioned, be open to taking no for an answer. If you have the intuition that your crush doesn’t like you back, you might be right. However, confessing love in a mature way is not prohibited. Be natural and be mindful of your words. Give subtle hints or pour your heart out - it’s your choice. However, don’t make yourself or the other person uncomfortable. If he asks for time, appreciate it and don’t insist on an answer then and there. This will make things worse. Also, if you feel he might get offended by it or is already in another relationship, it’s better to keep your feelings to yourself.

Inputs by: Dr Chandni Tugnait, Psychotherapist, life coach, mental health expert and Founder of Gateway of Healing

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Love Matters’ in the subject. Don’t worry we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: This column aims to address several problems related to love and relationships that people face on a daily basis. While the inputs are given by experts and professionals, it is advisable that you do not solely depend on this piece. It is imperative for you to take this for reference purposes only, and get in touch with a professional for help. Also, by submitting your query, you give us the permission to fully/partially edit the content for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it's too late